Montreal billionaire accused of paying minors for sex may hide assets, lawyer says

A Montreal billionaire who allegedly paid dozens of minors for sex may try to hide his assets in case he loses a class-action lawsuit, a lawyer for the alleged victims told a Montreal court Friday. Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the now-adult women in the proposed class-action, said he wants Robert Miller and his company, Future Electronics, to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping to ensure his alleged victims are paid.

If Miller doesn’t do that, the court must freeze all his assets, as well as the assets of a number of companies and individuals tied to him, Orenstein said. “If after all this goes to trial and the over 50 plaintiffs are successful, and they can never collect because we let a billionaire run off with his money, that would be reprehensive,” he told a Quebec Superior Court justice

