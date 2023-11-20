Montreal Alouettes Win Grey Cup with Upset Victory

The Montreal Alouettes returned home Monday morning after beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton Sunday night. The Alouettes clinched the Grey Cup in the last few seconds of the game, marking their first win since 2010.





'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in Toronto
TORONTO — Quarterback Cody Fajardo calls his Montreal Alouettes 'a band of misfit toys.' 'There's a lot of guys on this team, including myself, that were kind of exiled from their own team,' he said.

Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Face Off in Grey Cup
The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will square off in the CFL championship game, marking the first time the two franchises have ever met in the Grey Cup. Montreal will make its first appearance in the game since 2010 when it defeated Saskatchewan 21-18. Winnipeg is in the Grey Cup for a fourth straight year and chasing a third win. Quarterback Zach Collaros is among a number of Bombers making a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo will make his first Grey Cup start.

Montreal Alouettes' General Manager Danny Maciocia's Impact on Grey Cup Run
General manager Danny Maciocia's hiring of head coach Jason Mass and adding veterans to the team have contributed to the Montreal Alouettes' first championship appearance since 2010.

Montreal Alouettes Win Grey Cup with Thrilling Victory
Cody Fajardo leads the Montreal Alouettes to their first CFL title since 2010 with a 28-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Fajardo's touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot seals the victory.

