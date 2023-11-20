Montreal Alouettes Win Grey Cup with Thrilling Victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Cody Fajardo's touchdown pass leads Montreal Alouettes to a thrilling 28-24 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup. It is the Alouettes' first CFL title since 2010.





timescolonist » / 🏆 14. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Face Off in Grey CupThe Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will square off in the CFL championship game, marking the first time the two franchises have ever met in the Grey Cup. Montreal will make its first appearance in the game since 2010 when it defeated Saskatchewan 21-18. Winnipeg is in the Grey Cup for a fourth straight year and chasing a third win. Quarterback Zach Collaros is among a number of Bombers making a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo will make his first Grey Cup start.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92,4 Read more »

Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat B.C. Lions 24-13 to secure Grey Cup berthBombers will meet Montreal Alouettes in championship contest

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 80. / 20,16 Read more »

Fajardo throws three touchdowns as Alouettes upset Blue Bombers 28-24 to win Grey CupBreaking: Montreal Alouettes win the Grey Cup, 28-24 over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 30. / 55,44 Read more »

Alouettes GM Maciocia thrilled with Alouettes' season after some up-and-down yearsMONTREAL — Danny Maciocia’s quality of life has been a lot better this season than in years past with the Montreal Alouettes.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

Alouettes GM Maciocia thrilled with Alouettes' season after some up-and-down yearsMONTREAL — Danny Maciocia’s quality of life has been a lot better this season than in years past with the Montreal Alouettes.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Alouettes GM Maciocia thrilled with Alouettes’ season after some up-and-down yearsMontreal Alouettes GM Danny Maciocia pleased with turn-around season with home playoff date set against Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »