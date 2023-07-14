Montreal Alouettes Win Grey Cup in Thrilling Final Seconds

The Montreal Alouettes won their first Grey Cup since 2010 on Sunday night, arm-wrestling it away from the dynastic Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the final seconds of a wild game. Despite trailing by 10 at the half, and facing an opponent playing in its fourth successive Grey Cup, the Alouettes rallied to a tense 28-24 victory. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo’s last-second toss capped a seven-play, 83-yard march.

It included a clutch 31-yard completion to Cole Spieker on third-and-five before a Tim Hortons Field sellout of 28,808 as Montreal ended 2023 with eight successive wins. It was the first Grey Cup victory for Fajardo as a starting quarterback, a guy picked up for this season by Montreal just as he was considering retirement after the Saskatchewan Roughriders sent him packin





globeandmail » / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Montreal Alouettes sign veteran Grey Cup champion DL Damontre MooreThe Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday they have signed veteran Grey Cup champion defensive lineman Damontre Moore.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 64. / 22,5 Read more »

'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in TorontoTORONTO — Quarterback Cody Fajardo calls his Montreal Alouettes 'a band of misfit toys.' 'There's a lot of guys on this team, including myself, that were kind of exiled from their own team,' he said.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in TorontoTORONTO — Quarterback Cody Fajardo calls his Montreal Alouettes 'a band of misfit toys.' 'There's a lot of guys on this team, including myself, that were kind of exiled from their own team,' he said.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 61. / 22,68 Read more »

'Misfit' Montreal Alouettes headed to Grey Cup after upset win over Argos in TorontoTORONTO — Quarterback Cody Fajardo calls his Montreal Alouettes 'a band of misfit toys.' 'There's a lot of guys on this team, including myself, that were kind of exiled from their own team,' he said.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers to Face Off in Grey CupThe Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers will square off in the CFL championship game, marking the first time the two franchises have ever met in the Grey Cup. Montreal will make its first appearance in the game since 2010 when it defeated Saskatchewan 21-18. Winnipeg is in the Grey Cup for a fourth straight year and chasing a third win. Quarterback Zach Collaros is among a number of Bombers making a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance. Montreal quarterback Cody Fajardo will make his first Grey Cup start.

Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92,4 Read more »

Montreal Alouettes' General Manager Danny Maciocia's Impact on Grey Cup RunGeneral manager Danny Maciocia's hiring of head coach Jason Mass and adding veterans to the team have contributed to the Montreal Alouettes' first championship appearance since 2010.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »