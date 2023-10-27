Montreal Alouettes host Hamilton Tiger-Cats in East semifinal rehearsal

Don't expect either to stay in the game long, however, because it's only a rehearsal for next Saturday's Canadian Football League East Division semifinal.

"What's best for our football team is to get Bo out there playing a little bit," said Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer."We need to get some jelling and get some things we want to see. Maybe there's advancements in play-calling, some checks, just a little bit more continuity there.Fajardo and the Alouettes are coming off a bye week and face the challenge of staying motivated through a low-stakes contest before playing their biggest game of the season.

Maas concurred, adding:"I definitely didn't want guys two weeks removed from playing and (going into) a win-or-go-home kind of game next week.""We have not approached the way we worked this week any different than we worked the last 17 weeks. Not at all. Not one bit," said Maas, who plans to play every player on his roster on Saturday. headtopics.com

The Alouettes hold the advantage in that department so far, having gone 2-0 against the Ticats by a combined score of 65-26 this season. Neither game featured Mitchell. The Alouettes haven't won 11 games since 2012 and have finished .500 or lower in eight of nine seasons since.

Maas says getting to 11 wins hasn't been front of mind, however. The team's focal point this week has been simple: getting better. The Alouettes' season has played out in a clearcut fashion so far — they're a level below the league's best and step above the rest. headtopics.com

The Tiger-Cats haven't had that same consistency, but they're one of the few teams that's managed to knock off the top three with wins against Winnipeg and B.C. this season.

Read more:

SooToday »

Montreal Alouettes host Hamilton Tiger-Cats in East semifinal rehearsalMONTREAL — No. 1 quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Bo Levi Mitchell will start under centre as the Montreal Alouettes host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

Montreal Alouettes host Hamilton Tiger-Cats in East semifinal rehearsalMONTREAL — No. 1 quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Bo Levi Mitchell will start under centre as the Montreal Alouettes host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night. Read more ⮕

East semifinal preview hightlights final of week of CFL regular season on TSNThe Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats East Division semifinal preview highlights the final week of the CFL regular season on TSN this weekend. Read more ⮕

Safety Katsantonis making most of his chance with TicatsHAMILTON — Stavros Katsantonis has certainly made the most of his opportunity this season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Read more ⮕

Safety Katsantonis making most of his chance with TicatsHAMILTON — Stavros Katsantonis has certainly made the most of his opportunity this season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Read more ⮕

Safety Katsantonis making most of his chance with TicatsHAMILTON — Stavros Katsantonis has certainly made the most of his opportunity this season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Read more ⮕