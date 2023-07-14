Montreal Alouettes' General Manager Danny Maciocia's Impact on Grey Cup Run

General manager Danny Maciocia ’s fingerprints are all over the Montreal Alouettes ’ unlikely Grey Cup run. The franchise’s uncertain future not only cost it quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Eugene Lewis but resulted in Maciocia getting a late start on building his team.

But Maciocia’s hiring of head coach Jason Mass and adding such veterans as quarterback Cody Fajardo, defensive lineman Shawn Lemon and linebacker Darnell Sankey have all contributed to Montreal making its first championship appearance since 2010. “You want to be around this gang,” Maciocia said. “As much as we’re going to play this Grey Cup game, these guys are going home next week and I’ll miss that terribly not having that day-to-day interaction with this group will be difficult. “It’s been rewarding, it’s been fun, it’s been a challenge but the good thing is every situation, every challenge we’ve stuck together and seen it through together. For me, that’s probably been the most gratifying.” Maciocia, 56, of Montreal, raised eyebrows last December when he hired Maa





