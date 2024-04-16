Montana Businessman Embraces Climate Science for Aerial Firefighting Company

Montana businessman Tim Sheehy built his aerial firefighting company, Bridger Aerospace , on certain scientific realities — namely that global climate change is real and driving more extreme wildfires . He even
“The potential physical effects of climate change, such as increased frequency and severity of storms, floods, fires, fog, mist, freezing conditions, sea-level rise, and other climate-related events, could affect our operations, infrastructure, and financial results,” the document states. Sheehy launched his bid to take on incumbent Sen. Jon Tester just five months later, in June. Before doing so, Bridger scrubbed climate language from its website, including a line about the company “fighting on the front lines of climate change,” as. Right out of the gate, Sheehy seemingly abandoned any concern about the global crisis — one that his party has spent decades denying and downplaying while cheerleading for planet-warming fossil fuels.
Part of that might come down to the company's own founder and CEO's partisan about-face on what has been a key pillar of Bridger Aerospace's business approach.
