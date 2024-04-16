Montana Businessman Embraces Climate Science for Aerial Firefighting Company

Montana businessman Tim Sheehy built his aerial firefighting company, Bridger Aerospace , on certain scientific realities — namely that global climate change is real and driving more extreme wildfires . He even

“The potential physical effects of climate change, such as increased frequency and severity of storms, floods, fires, fog, mist, freezing conditions, sea-level rise, and other climate-related events, could affect our operations, infrastructure, and financial results,” the document states. Sheehy launched his bid to take on incumbent Sen. Jon Tester just five months later, in June. Before doing so, Bridger scrubbed climate language from its website, including a line about the company “fighting on the front lines of climate change,” as. Right out of the gate, Sheehy seemingly abandoned any concern about the global crisis — one that his party has spent decades denying and downplaying while cheerleading for planet-warming fossil fuels.

Part of that might come down to the company’s own founder and CEO’s partisan about-face on what has been a key pillar of Bridger Aerospace’s business approach.At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.

Montana Businessman Aerial Firefighting Bridger Aerospace Climate Change Extreme Wildfires U.S. Senate Partisan Forest Mismanagement Trump MAGA Conservative Climate Science

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love says everybody should be in Love (even if it feels a little flat)Saskatchewan village embraces its name with new chapel and other ways to share the Love

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Chuck Lilly, a Chartered Accountant with SRWC Chartered Professional Accountants LLP balances professional excellence with community bondsChuck Lilly embraces family, friendships and community service in Sudbury

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Tavares Embraces Shutdown Role for Leafs; Frees up MatthewsToronto Maple Leafs player John Tavares takes on a shutdown role, allowing teammate Auston Matthews more freedom on the ice.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Tavares Embraces Shutdown Role for Leafs; Frees up MatthewsToronto Maple Leafs player John Tavares takes on a shutdown role, allowing teammate Auston Matthews more freedom on the ice.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Fast-Food Chain Embraces Customer Creativity with Menu Mash-UpsThe marketing director for fast-food chain Harvey’s keeps a growing list of ways customers mash together or transform menu items into something new. Some are as simple as coating chicken nuggets in a blend of barbecue and ghost pepper sauces — nicknamed 'cowboy caviar' — but others take things to a new level, like dropping pie or mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts into a milkshake or ensconcing a hotdog in onion rings.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Fast-Food Chain Harvey's Embraces Customer Menu HacksThe marketing director for fast-food chain Harvey’s keeps a growing list of ways customers mash together or transform menu items into something new.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »