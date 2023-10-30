Monday’s forecast; Rain and snow spread across the Island this afternoon and tonight

Posted: October 30, 2023 7:10 amThe weather across the Province is going to start on the quiet and cold side to begin the day, and subsequently, the work week. It’s also a cold start to the day, with temperatures in the Province a few ticks above or below freezing, and wind chills well below.

To the west, and I mean just to the west, from Clarenville and the Bonavista Peninsula to the West Coast and Southwest/South Coast, I expect a large area of wet snow late today and tonight. Amounts will not be overly significant, as much as 5 cm or so on grassy surfaces, but it will be enough to make roads slippery in some areas as temperatures will fall to near 0º by Tuesday morning. The exception will be right on the coastlines, where it will be sloppy wet snow mixed with rain.

Note that the amounts here WILL NOT be significant, what is significant is that this will be the first widespread snowfall of the season… and we’re not even into November yet! Amounts will generally be 5 cm or less for areas west of the Avalon and north of the Buirn Peninsulas. On those two Peninsulas, there may be some light accumulation in the highest elevations, the Heart’s Content Barrens comes to mind. headtopics.com

The image below shows where the snow will likely accumulate late today and into the overnight. This is the RDPS model and it suggests the snow remaining north of the Burin/Avalon and south of the GNP. The highest amounts will probably be somewhere in the southwest, in the higher terrain. But even there, we’re only looking at maybe 10 cm in the highest in hills.I’ll have an updated forecast for you this afternoon.

