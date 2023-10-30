Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

) capital program having now concluded, Desjardins Securities analyst Chris MacCulloch expect a “material acceleration of share buybacks down the home stretch of 2023.”free cash flow to “surge” with 85 per cent of its capital priorities complete, allowing it to repurchase up to 5 per cent of outstanding shares during the fourth quarter.

“While a 5-per-cent quarterly buyback target may appear aggressive at first glance, we should note that we see the company executing $45-million of buybacks in 4Q23 based on current strip prices, which would retire 2.8 per cent of the float at Friday’s closing price. Moreover, our model conservatively assumes that net debt remains at the mid-point of the $170– 230-million corporate target, while management hinted that it will likely increase its net debt target to reflect recent growth.

Mr. MacCulloch reaffirmed his “buy” rating and $13.75 target for Advantage shares. The average target on the Street is $12.51. “The management meetings we hosted last week centred on: 1) management’s strategy to achieve LTL margin improvement targets; 2) the company’s focus on FCF generation; and 3) early evidence that the truckload market is bottoming,” he said. “Overall, we expect LTL margin targets to be achieved on the back of technology investment and improved density. headtopics.com

“Management spoke to its focus on improving US LTL O/R by 200–300 basis points, with a targeted 87-88-per-cent O/R for next year, which would result in a $0.60 positive impact on EPS in our view,” he said. “On cost-cutting drivers, it views technology investment, shortening routes, and picking up multiple shipments as opportune.

Mr. Spracklin maintained an “outperform” rating and US$133 target for TFI shares. The average is currently US$144. “The key drivers of TFII shares going forward in our view continue to be acquisitions and margin improvement amid what has been a protracted freight recession. On M&A, we believe that TFII will deploy its dry powder (1.7 times net debt to EBITDA, likely to further decrease on solid FCF generation) to carry out a large transaction next year. We also believe the Yellow shutdown will support achievement of management’s LTL margin targets. headtopics.com

Asian Markets Brace for Volatile Week AheadAsian markets are preparing for a potentially volatile week with various economic events and reports scheduled, including monetary policy decisions, inflation data, and GDP growth figures. The spotlight will also be on China's Evergrande and the expected U.S.-Sino summit. Tech and chip stocks may be particularly affected, and the U.S. earnings season and Japan's corporate reporting will add to the market dynamics. Read more ⮕

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpThe ongoing Israel-Hamas war intensifies, causing strain in global markets and raising concerns in the oil and gas industry. Read more ⮕

Searching for bargains amid the stock stumble - and hints from past bear marketsI start my search with the Top 300 largest common stocks trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and then measure them up for their dividend and value appeal Read more ⮕

Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week(Bloomberg) -- Soaring sugar and cocoa prices come at a rotten time for consumers seeking a sweet treat heading into the holiday season. Meanwhile, Big Oil... Read more ⮕

Asian Markets Brace for Volatile Week Amidst Economic EventsAsian markets are preparing for a potentially volatile week as a series of economic events unfold, including monetary policy decisions, inflation data, and GDP growth figures. The spotlight will also be on China's Evergrande and the expected U.S.-Sino summit. Tech and chip stocks may be particularly sensitive, and month-end flows could have a significant impact. Read more ⮕

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpThe expansion of Israel’s ground operations in Gaza added more pressure to global markets as investors prepare for a busy week packed with major central bank decisions and a high-stakes announcement of US bond sales. Read more ⮕