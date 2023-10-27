Mom Shares The Unfairness Of Female Vs. Male Hobbies

The woman is also active on social media. There, Paige shares how she manages everything from her career to the mental load of motherhood, and one of her recent videos has struck a chord with many.

All of those things are incredibly long activities, and they take you outside of the house during caretaking hours, because they typically cannot be done at night.Whereas women will take on more traditional hobbies, like gardening, painting, reading, a book club even, you know, socializing with friends because that is a common, like, hobby of women is just to be with other women.

And the reason they’re able to do that is because when men get married, they gain free time and women lose free time in heteronormative relationships because they take on the unpaid labor and mental load at home. And with kids, this is a bigger gap. headtopics.com

So that’s… I think the gripe when it comes to hobbies is that men’s hobbies typically require a lot more time. They need to be done during daylight and/or caretaking hours.And women have traditionally fallen into hobbies that allow them to either still be at home or work them around the schedules of their family. Even gardening, right. Often people joke like, ‘Oh, women love flowers and gardening.’ I don’t agree with that.

Although women remain more likely than men to perform most of the duties at home, this has declined over the past two decades.

