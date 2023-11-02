HEAD TOPICS

Mom of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia named 2023 Silver Cross Mother

Gloria Hooper of St. Claude, Man. has been named the Silver Cross Mother for 2023. Her son, Pte. Chris Holopina, was killed in Bosnia in 1996 while serving as a peacekeeper with the Canadian Armed Forces. Farah Nasser speaks with Hooper about how Holopina fulfilled his dream to serve and protect.

