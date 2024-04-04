Molly Is Happy And Healthy: Update on Magpie Separated from Doggy BFF

Molly the magpie, who struck an unlikely bond with a Staffordshire bull terrier named Peggy, is 'happy and healthy' after being forcibly removed from his Australian family. Wildlife rangers provided an update on Molly 's well-being, weeks after his dramatic seizure.

Molly was rescued by Juliette and Reece in 2020 and formed a strong bond with Peggy.

Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy's owners announced that the animals had been separated.

