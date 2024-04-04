Molly Is Happy And Healthy: Family Shares Bittersweet Update After Their Magpie Was Forcibly Removed From Home With Doggy BFF

Molly the magpie, who struck an unlikely bond with a Staffordshire bull terrier named Peggy , is 'happy and healthy' after being forcibly removed from his Australian family. Wildlife rangers provided an update on Molly 's well-being, weeks after his dramatic seizure.

Molly was rescued by Juliette and Reece in 2020 and formed a strong bond with Peggy.

