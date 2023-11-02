Modular network Celestia’s native token TIA makes an exciting debut

The launch was well received in the market. As of this writing, TIA was exchanging hands at $2.24, marking a jump of 6.63% in the last 24 hours, according to Moreover, it became the most searched crypto asset on CoinMarketCap, indicative of the hype around the token.Data availability refers to the ability of users to download any data from a blockchain at any given point of time. It is a critical security feature, allowing verification of transactions on a distributed ledger.
However, as the network grows in size, it imposes considerable restrictions on this capability. This is one of the major factors hindering the scalability of networks like In contrast to the traditional networks where everything is concentrated on a single chain, modular networks break down the components of the system into smaller, more manageable pieces. These modular layers perform specific core functions such as execution, settlement, and data availability.
Celestia is the modular data availability layer, focusing only on making the data for transactions available. They make it possible for users to verify very large blocks using a technology called data availability sampling. This removes the need to download the block, allowing for greater efficiency.
As far as TIA was concerned, it was set to act as the governance token of the ecosystem, enabling participation in network consensus. However, its most important use case was that developers looking to access Celestia for its data availability feature would have to pay the fees in TIA.Aniket is a full-time journalist at AMB Crypto. With experience in news publishing and content management, he is now increasingly tangled up in the web of cryptocurrencies and blockchains. His focus lies on the intersection between cryptos and traditional finance.
