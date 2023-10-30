Modest price gains for gold, silver on safe-haven demand

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday, supported by safe-haven bids amid the Israel-Hamas war and the potential for a wider Middle East conflict. December gold was last up $5.60 at $2,004.10. December silver was last up $0.423 at $23.31.

Asian and European stocks were mixed overnight. U.S. stock indexes are pointed to higher openings when the New York day session begins. Risk appetite has upticked just a bit to start the trading week, despite Israel beginning its anticipated ground war against Hamas in Gaza. There is still the potential for this conflict to escalate to include other countries, including the U.S. That's keeping a floor under safe-haven gold and silver.

Focus this week is also on central bank meetings of the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan. The Fed's FOMC meeting begins Tuesday morning and ends Wednesday afternoon with a statement and press conference from Fed Chairman Powell. Most of the marketplace expects the FOMC to pause in its interest-rate-increase cycle. Later this week comes the U.S. employment situation report for October. headtopics.com

Reads a Wall Street Journal story by Nick Timiraos, known to Fed watchers as the closest press link to the U.S. central bank: “Higher bond yields could end the Fed's historic rate rises.” In the story Timiraos said the recent sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields has helped to crimp consumer and commercial borrowing and thereby has reduced inflationary pressures.

The key outside markets today see the U.S. dollar index slightly down. Nymex crude oil prices are weaker and trading around $84.50 a barrel. The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note is presently fetching 4.875%.Technically, the gold futures bulls have the near-term technical advantage. Prices are trending higher on the daily bar chart. Bulls' next upside price objective is to produce a close in December futures above solid resistance at $2,050.00. headtopics.com

