Mixed Reviews for New Canadian Mortgage Charter

A new charter codifying the relief that lenders must offer financially strapped mortgage borrowers is drawing mixed reviews from market watchers, with some warning that elements of the policy will prolong overheated housing market conditions and add upward pressure on prices. The charter was among a suite of housing affordability measures unveiled Nov.

21 by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland as part of the federal government’s, and comes as a looming mortgage cliff will see more than two million home loans up for renewal over the next two years. Under the Canadian Mortgage Charter, lenders will have to contact homeowners four to six months in advance of their mortgage renewal to inform them of their renewal options, which must include the ability to make lump sum payments to avoid negative amortization and the option to sell their principal residence without a prepayment penalties. Lenders will also be required to offer temporary extensions of amortization periods for mortgagors at risk and to waive any fees and costs for doing so





