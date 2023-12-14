Mixed Reactions from Liberal MPs on Canada's Backing of UN Ceasefire Resolution

The federal government's decision to back a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict without certain conditions has prompted a mix of reactions from Liberal MPs. Some say they hope it will bring about peace, while others say Canada has abandoned Israel while it's at war with extremists.

Some Liberal MPs take issue with the wording of the UN resolution, which demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire but does not explicitly call on Hamas to lay down its arms. The resolution stipulates that 'all parties' should 'comply with their obligations under international law.





