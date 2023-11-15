Mitsubishi Expands Operations in Canada with New Parts Distribution Centre

With a record sales year already in the bag, Mitsubishi is on a tear. There’s increased port capacity, rising inventory, more dealerships, plans to unveil new product and a much larger parts depot to support the anticipated growth, said Kenji Harada, CEO of Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada. The footprint of the new Ontario parts distribution centre is 70-per-cent greater than the previous location.

“This is new space, and means we no longer have to use off-site temporary storage, which we have been using for a number of years,” said Harada, who cut the ribbon for the 164,000 square-foot (15,000 square-metre) facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Oct. 3. The first facility, opened in 2011, was designed to support a network of about 80 dealerships. Now, there are 96 across Canada; two opened in 2021 and two opened in 2022. “We’ll be announcing our 97th dealership in the coming weeks, and we are expecting more growth in 2024,” Harada sai

