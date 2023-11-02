Mitchell scores 30 as Cavaliers snap skid, beat Knicks

The Knicks led 50-49 at halftime before the Cavaliers opened the third quarter with a 13-5 run and never relinquished the lead. Cleveland took an eight-point lead at 69-61 onThe Knicks were held to 13 points in the period and the Cavaliers carried a 71-63 lead into the fourth.

Wade hit another 3-pointer that gave Cleveland its biggest lead of the game at 77-68 with 9:10 remaining. The Knicks closed within two points, 79-77, on Robinson’s free throw with 2:48 remaining. But Mitchell followed with a 3-pointer and a floater on the Cavalier’s next two possessions. The Knicks never got closer than five points the rest of the way.Mitchell had 13 points in the opening quarter, but the rest of the team scored only 11 as Cleveland led 24-22 after the first.’s basket with 9:21 remaining in the second quarter. Hart finished with 11 points.

