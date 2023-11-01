Misuse of land or lifeline for small businesses? Controversial Burnaby self-storage facility planned

The proposal is for a self-storage facility with 872 climate-controlled storage units specifically serving small businesses, according to a new report. The Port Coquitlam self-storage business was used by residents as well as a “wide variety” of small and emerging businesses such as clothing companies, electricians, bakeries, IT companies, landscaping companies and printing companies.
While that facility only employed five to six individuals, it indirectly supported more than 200 small businesses, the report states. The fifth floor of the facility would have a 2,187 square-foot amenity space with a kitchen, washroom, lounge area, coffee bar, meeting room and outdoor amenity area.“I understand this meets our industrial zoning requirements, but I think we need to be careful with making sure we’re using the land to the best use possible,” he said at a council meeting Monday, Oct. 30.
He expressed concern about a new storage facility a five-minute drive from the Myrtle Street location. He suggested he will later make a formal motion to re-examine industrial zoning and self-storage facilities.
He said work by the city and Metro Vancouver shows Burnaby doesn’t have enough storage facilities within the city and noted warehousing is considered an industrial use.
