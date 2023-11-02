Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Stands By His Decision To Not Expand Medicaid

“At the end of the day, what we have determined is it does not make sense for the people of Mississippi,” Reeves said. “It does not make sense for the people in Mississippi because if you were to add 300,000 people to the Medicaid rolls, about 100,000 of those individuals would actually be currently on private insurance.”

Reeves also said in neighboring Arkansas and Louisiana, which did expand Medicaid, rural hospitals are in poor financial shape. Presley, who regulates state utility companies, instead highlighted Oklahoma’s and South Dakota’s decisions to expand Medicaid as evidence that states where former President Donald Trump won easily have warmed to the idea of expanding the health care program for low-income residents. Presley also correctly noted thatfound that Medicaid expansion would net the state money, even if the federal government picks up only 90% of the cost of the expansion itself.

“It is an idea that’s time has come. It’s past time to do it,” he added. “And as governor, I will take steps on Day One to expand Medicaid.” On taxes, Presley said: “I’m glad you use the word ‘scheme,’ because Tate Reeves’ tax plan is such a scheme he couldn’t get it passed in a majority ― supermajority ― House and Senate made up of his own party.”

Presely, a former mayor of the small town of Nettleton, often added heft to his jabs at Reeves with rural aphorisms that sounded at once folksy and merciless. “Let me say this, the governor needs to clean out his ears, because I didn’t say I would take orders from local officials ― clean your ears out!” he declared as he turned his attention to Reeves directly. “What I said was you should work with local officials.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Whistleblower says utility should repay $382 million in federal aid given to failed clean coal plantATLANTA (AP) — A former employee is suing to force a Mississippi utility to repay $382 million that the federal government gave to build a failed coal-fueled...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

CBCNEWS: Sask. government's poppy protection bill passesA person wears a poppy at Government House in Regina on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2023, where the first poppy of the year was presented to Saskatchewan Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty in a special ceremony.

Source: CBCNews | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: At least one worker trapped at collapsed Kentucky coal preparation plant has died, governor saysINEZ, Ky. (AP) — At least one of two workers trapped at a collapsed 11-story coal preparation plant that was being demolished at an abandoned mine site in eastern Kentucky has died, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕