Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Stands By His Decision To Not Expand Medicaid

“At the end of the day, what we have determined is it does not make sense for the people of Mississippi,” Reeves said. “It does not make sense for the people in Mississippi because if you were to add 300,000 people to the Medicaid rolls, about 100,000 of those individuals would actually be currently on private insurance.”
Reeves also said in neighboring Arkansas and Louisiana, which did expand Medicaid, rural hospitals are in poor financial shape. Presley, who regulates state utility companies, instead highlighted Oklahoma’s and South Dakota’s decisions to expand Medicaid as evidence that states where former President Donald Trump won easily have warmed to the idea of expanding the health care program for low-income residents. Presley also correctly noted thatfound that Medicaid expansion would net the state money, even if the federal government picks up only 90% of the cost of the expansion itself.
“It is an idea that’s time has come. It’s past time to do it,” he added. “And as governor, I will take steps on Day One to expand Medicaid.” On taxes, Presley said: “I’m glad you use the word ‘scheme,’ because Tate Reeves’ tax plan is such a scheme he couldn’t get it passed in a majority ― supermajority ― House and Senate made up of his own party.”
Presely, a former mayor of the small town of Nettleton, often added heft to his jabs at Reeves with rural aphorisms that sounded at once folksy and merciless. “Let me say this, the governor needs to clean out his ears, because I didn’t say I would take orders from local officials ― clean your ears out!” he declared as he turned his attention to Reeves directly. “What I said was you should work with local officials.
