Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is best equipped to beat Premier Doug Ford

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is the best candidate to beat Premier Doug Ford in the upcoming Ontario Liberal leadership race. She has received an endorsement from the Toronto Star's editorial board and is confident in her ability to bring positive and progressive change. Crombie made her case during the final debate before party members head to the polls. Other candidates include Yasir Naqvi, Nate Erskine-Smith, and Ted Hsu.





Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie says she’ll use strong mayor powers to approve zoning changesMs. Crombie says she’ll overried a city council vote that opposed more density and jeopardized an estimated $120-million in federal housing funds

Bonnie Crombie overrides Mississauga's decision on fourplexes after federal funding axedBonnie Crombie has used her strong mayor powers to reverse a Mississauga council decision that would prevent fourplexes from being built within city limits after the federal government withdrew infrastructure funding.

Mississauga mayor overrules council, uses 'strong mayor' powers to direct city to allow fourplexesMississauga City Hall surrounded by residential highrises. Our present economy produces living quarters filled with indebted residents paying near New York City prices for Mississauga real estate, writes Mark Morris.

Bonnie Crombie overrides fourplex decision after federal funding axedBonnie Crombie has used her strong mayor powers to reverse a Mississauga council decision that would prevent fourplexes from being built within city limits after the federal government withdrew infrastructure funding.

Bonnie Crombie pledges to boost health-care pay in Ontario Liberal leadership platformCrombie, who has consistently polled in first place in the liberal leadership race, is set to release her health-care platform alongside Liberal MPP Adil Shamji.

Ontario Liberal Leadership Contenders Unite to Stop Bonnie CrombieTORONTO — Two contenders for the Ontario Liberal leadership are banding together to urge their supporters to put the other as a second choice in a bid to stop Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie from finishing at the top of the pack.

