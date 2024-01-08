Missing Helicopter Found at Crash Site in Glacier National Park

RCMP located a missing helicopter Sunday at a crash site in Glacier National Park. 1 person died in the crash.Shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, RCMP received reports of a missing helicopter. The joint rescue coordination centre said an overdue private helicopter was reported in the Revelstoke area Friday night. Around the same time, the Air Force’s Canadian Mission Control Centre got a ping from an emergency locator transmitter east of Revelstoke.

The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and B.C. Coroners Service to determine the cause of the incident.





