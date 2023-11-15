Missing Colorado hiker found dead, dog alive after months

A Colorado hiker who had been missing for months was recently found dead with his dog alive by his side, according to authorities. Rich Moore, 71, and his 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Finney, had been missing since Aug. 19 when they did not return from a trip to Colorado’s San Juan Mountains. Moore had planned to reach the 12,500-foot summit of Blackhead Peak, which is about 32 km from where he lived in Pagosa Springs, Colo., according to the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office.

After search-and-rescue teams spent nearly 2,000 cumulative hours searching for Moore, a hunter spotted the man’s body and a white dog in Lower Blanco drainage basin more than two months later on Oct. 30, Sheriff Mike Le Roux said in a news release. The hunter alerted authorities, and search-and-rescue teams were able to locate, retrieve and identify Moore’s body on Oct. 31, the sheriff’s office said. Taos Search and Rescue (TSAR), which conducted the initial search, confirmed in a Nov. 7 Facebook post that Moore was found dead while Finney was alive

