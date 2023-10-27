Missing Calgary dog, lost when thieves stole owner’s truck, dies after being hit by car

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.A Calgary family is asking the public for help to find a missing dog. Meghan Cobb has more on the German shepherd that was inside their truck when it was stolen.

A passerby found Rosco on Tsuut’ina Trail, between Southland Drive and Glenmore Trail, around 6:45 p.m after he had been hit by a car. Rosco was rushed to a clinic where the veterinary team attempted to revive him but he unfortunately passed away.

“Rosco is a Belgian shepherd, he’s blonde in colour, he has one floppy left ear. It’s quiet cute,” Craig Johns, Rosco’s owner, told Global News while the dog was still missing. Johns said he was heading out on Wednesday when he realized he had left his wallet inside the house. He ran inside, leaving Rosco in the vehicle.He said that’s when a person jumped out of a passing car and into Johns’ running truck – stealing not only the truck but also Rosco. headtopics.com

A dog who was missing after a truck was stolen from a Lakeview neighbourhood was found on Thursday night but unfortunately was hit by a car and died after being taken to the vet.Coffee as an ally for the liver: A campaign by the Canadian Liver Foundation

“These are so often crimes of opportunity. Thieves are actually quite smart and quite resourceful but they are also willing to take the easy job when they can,” said Dominic Schamuhm with the Alberta Motor Association. headtopics.com

Johns said on Thursday before Rosco was found “I just want (my) dog back. Trucks are replaceable (but) this (dog is) part of the family.”Maine authorities grow ‘more concerned’ as mass shooting suspect remains elusiveRead

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Calgary family desperate to find missing dog stolen along with truckA Calgary family is asking the public for help to find a missing dog. Meghan Cobb has more on the German shepherd that was inside their truck when it was stolen. Read more ⮕

Missing sled dog spotted multiple times in Calgary but remains elusiveBefore he retired, Garnet enjoyed a life-long career as a sled-dog running tours and participating in mid-distance races. Read more ⮕

Family, police searching for Calgary teen missing more than a weekA Castleridge teen has been missing for a week and a half, and her family says that's not normal. Read more ⮕

Family dog stolen along with pickup truck parked in front of Lakeview homeA Calgary family is worried about their dog that was stolen Wednesday morning along with their pickup truck. Read more ⮕

Dog stolen along with truck from Lakeview home dies after being found injuredA dog stolen along with the truck he was in has died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Calgary wants your feedback on short-term rentals in the cityAs a housing crisis continues in Calgary and with a new housing strategy in place, the City of Calgary has partnered with the University of Calgary to look at short-term rentals. Read more ⮕