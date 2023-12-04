Minnesota Wild Coaching Change and Power Rankings

We had another coaching change with the Minnesota Wild finally cutting bait with Dean Evason amidst a disappointing start to the year. Will John Hynes be the coach that can get this team back in the hunt? Only time will truly tell, but this current mini-streak is the most life we’ve seen from Minnesota in several weeks, so it’s certainly a start. Mike Gould and I continue to navigate through the results so far with another week of our co-op power rankings.

I have my same old system which I aggregate six stats (points %, 5-on-5 goal differential, 5-on-5 xGF/60, 5-on-5 xGA/60, power play xGF/60, and shorthanded xGA/60, all coming courtesy of Natural Stat Trick) to come up with a list that eliminates my own biases, along with a rule that no team can be above a team that’s more than five points ahead of them in the standings, regardless of where the aggregate places them. On the other hand, Mike goes off his own intellect and pure vibes, and together we find a way to combine it and meet in the middl





DailyFaceoff » / 🏆 25. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Jose Sharks acquire Calen Addison from Minnesota WildThe Wild get Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round pick in the deal in return for Addison.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Minnesota Wild acquire Zach Bogosian from Tampa Bay LightningThe Wild reportedly traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to acquire Bogosian from the Lightning.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Ottawa Senators defeat Minnesota Wild in NHL Global SeriesThe Ottawa Senators defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in a shootout during the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden. Josh Norris scored the winning goal, extending Ottawa's winning streak to three games. Goaltender Anton Forsberg made history as the first Swedish native goalkeeper to win a NHL regular-season game in the country.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Coach Mike O'Shea Rejects Coaching Legend StatusMike O’Shea, head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, humbly rejects the suggestion that his fourth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup makes him a coaching legend in the Canadian Football League.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Raiders roll past Giants to give Pierce a win in coaching debutJosh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Aidan O'Connell passed for 209 yards and Antonio Pierce won in his debut as Las Vegas' interim coach as the Raiders routed the New York Giants 30-6 on Sunday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Nanaimo Clippers coaching turmoil continuesCurtis Toneff resigns as head coach

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »