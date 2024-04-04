Minnesota Timberwolves rout short-handed Toronto Raptors

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves began the day tied with Oklahoma City for second in the West, one-half game behind first-place Denver. Minnesota’s win moved it into a tie with the idle Nuggets with six games remaining for both teams.

Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, whose 48-point win marked its largest margin of victory this season. Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty all had 16 points for Toronto, which last 15 straight since its last win on March 3rd. Reid was hot from deep throughout the game as he shot 6 for 10 on 3-pointers. Edwards was 5 for 12 on 3s after combing to go 0 for 19 from deep over his last three games. A bevy of injuries left Toronto with just eight available players. Gary Trent Jr

More than five months ago the Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves opened the season by playing each other in Toronto. So much has happened since the Raptors surprisingly handed new head coach Darko Rajakovic his first win. Five of the nine Raptors who played at least 10 minutes in that game are no longer with the team, all-star Scottie Barnes and starting centre Jakob Poeltl have been injured for weeks now and Toronto has only won 22 of the next 75 games, while Minnesota has the best record in the Western Conference following Wednesday's 133-85 obliteration in Minneapolis, the most decisive defeat in franchise history.The Raptors came in as a 17.5-point underdog and that ended up being pretty generous, as the team got completely outclassed, making it 15 straight losses, two away from tying the franchise record

