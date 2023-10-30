Ministry of Transportation to Prioritize Secondary Route for Vancouver Island

After addressing the crowd at Nanaimo’s conference centre Thursday, Eby fielded questions and concerns from business and industry leaders, politicians and communities on the key issues hurting economic development across Vancouver Island.

The focus of construction efforts during the summer was to ensure safety along the highway after the fire, but devising a second route is a priority for the Ministry of Transportation, Eby said, adding it was too early to provide a timeline for action.

The province invested to cap fares, B.C. Ferries has an aggressive investment plan in place to buy the boats it needs, and the province is holding the corporation accountable for ensuring core services, Eby said, referencing plans to fine the ferry service if key sailings are cancelled due to staffing or mechanical issues. headtopics.com

To deal with the poisoned drug supply that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2016, the province launched a health-care workforce strategy, non-profits are encouraged to open more treatment facilities, a well-resourced provincial team is working to identify repeat violent offenders, and funding for policing in communities has been raised, Eby said.

However, addressing people’s well-being is not acceptance of street disorder or unacceptable conduct, Eby said. When concern was raised for people who had invested in properties for short-term rentals, Eby said he wasn’t intent on “demonizing” the sector.As many as 80 per cent of the units in some condo buildings are short-term rentals, he said. headtopics.com

Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet on Building a Winning CultureVancouver Canucks Head Coach Rick Tocchet emphasizes the importance of earning success every day and building a culture of accountability and hard work within the team. Read more ⮕

Former Hells Angels Clubhouse in Vancouver to be Sold by GovernmentA three-bedroom home in East Vancouver, previously a Hells Angels clubhouse, is being sold by the British Columbia government as part of their civil forfeiture process. The government has seized various assets linked to crime, including cash, cars, and homes, in an effort to combat organized crime. Critics argue that civil forfeiture lacks the protections of a criminal process and affects innocent individuals. Read more ⮕

Former Hells Angels Clubhouse in Vancouver Hits the MarketA three-bedroom home in East Vancouver, previously a Hells Angels clubhouse, is being sold by the British Columbia government. The property, valued at $1.52 million, is part of a collection of seized assets worth $155 million. Civil forfeiture is seen as a way to combat organized crime, but critics argue it lacks the protections of a criminal process. Read more ⮕

Vancouver Restaurants Face Harassment Amid Israel-Palestine ConflictIsraeli and Palestinian restaurant owners in Vancouver are experiencing harassment and the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has changed the dynamics at their establishments. The war has become an inescapable topic among customers, shifting the focus from food to politics. Despite the challenges, both owners remain committed to sharing their respective cuisines and creating a sense of community. Read more ⮕

Los Angeles FC Begins Title Defense with 5-2 Victory over Vancouver WhitecapsDefender Ryan Hollingshead and Golden Boot Award-winner Dénis Bouanga both scored goals as Los Angeles FC started their title defense with a 5-2 win against Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer playoff opener. Read more ⮕

LAFC Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Playoff MatchLAFC secured a victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first-ever post-season matchup. LAFC took an early lead with a goal from Hollingshead, but Vancouver equalized with a goal from White. LAFC regained the lead and ultimately won the match with goals from Bouanga, Hollingshead, and Murillo. Read more ⮕