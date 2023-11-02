Minister promises changes to temporary visas, but no 'draconian actions'

The Immigration Department's most recent annual report shows a massive increase in temporary worker visas since 2018 and there have been large increases in the number of international students as well.

Miller says Canada has become"addicted" to temporary foreign workers, which has created what he called"perverse incentives" and, in some cases, led to abuse of the workers. But he says the government must not take"draconian actions" without evidence to back it up, which could create an unintended whiplash effect on the economy.

He says his approach to the problem will likely differ based on the different categories of work and study permits.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: LIVE: Ottawa reveals new immigration targetsFederal Immigration Minister Marc Miller announces the government's annual immigration levels plan.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Marc Marc lays out federal government’s priorities for improving immigration systemThe report proposes creating a chief international talent officer position to better align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration systemOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Miller lays out federal government's priorities for improving immigration systemOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller is laying out the federal government's priorities for improving Canada's immigration system today with a newly released report.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

GLOBALNATIONAL: Canadian government details ‘improved’ immigration system in response to public demandCanada’s immigration strategy in the coming years will focus on aligning immigration policy with the country’s labour market needs, immigration minister Marc Miller said on Tuesday as he unveiled the strategic immigration review report in Ottawa.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Marc Miller lays out federal government’s priorities for improving immigration systemThe report proposes creating a chief international talent officer position to better align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕