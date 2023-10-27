Minister Boissonnault brings core staff with him to new office

Though Randy Boissonnault has a new portfolio, as Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, most of his office staff remains the same, with several key staffers having been with him since his return to Parliament Hill in the 2021 election.

Lockington had spent almost four years as a field organizer for the Liberal Party of Canada, which overlapped briefly with his studies at the University of Ottawa. In March 2016, he joined the office of then-Minister of Canadian Heritage, Mélanie Joly, as special assistant for policy (Ontario).

Read more:

iPoliticsCA »

Grocers called back to Parliament as consumers look for other ways to saveAs Canadians struggle with the high cost of living, Canada's big grocery CEOs are being called back to Ottawa to explain to Parliament how they'll stabilize food prices. Consumers, meanwhile, are looking for immediate help. Read more ⮕

Poland to Convene Parliament on Nov. 13 After Ballot, Duda SaysPolish President Andrzej Duda will convene parliament on Nov. 13, starting the handover process after three opposition parties jointly won a majority in this month’s general election. Read more ⮕

New Polish parliament to convene on Nov 13 -presidentExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Poland's president calls for new parliament to hold first session Nov. 13Poland's President Andrzej Duda says he is calling the first session of the country's newly elected parliament for Nov. 13 Read more ⮕

Minister Fraser houses a 21-member political staff teamThe Hill Times Read more ⮕

Canada needs to move faster than the rest of the world on renewable energy, minister saysEnergy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says renewable energy and clean technology are the economic drivers of the future Read more ⮕