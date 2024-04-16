Mini Introduces New and More Powerful Countryman Models

Mini makes a big deal of its 'go-kart handling,' which is a marketing way of describing a small car with wheels in the far four corners.The new Mini Countryman , already the largest model made by the compact brand, is now even bigger in its third generation and more powerful. How ever will it all end?
I also drove the all-electric Countryman SE All4, which actually makes one horsepower more than the sporty JCW and will cost an extra $3,700 to begin, at $59,990. You can add an extra $2,000 or so to all these prices to cover freight and predelivery inspection , and then all taxes, and deduct the federal EV rebate of $5,000 from the all-electric edition, as well as any provincial rebates you may qualify for. The electric Countryman arrives in Canada toward the end of summer.
“We looked at the potential for how many cars we can sell, and it was very clear that our customers are looking for either a combustion engine or a full-electric car,” said Sonja Hengstler, the project lead for the Mini Countryman. “We don’t plan to offer a . We’re on our way to be a fully electric brand.”The new Countryman is even larger than before – critics moaned then that the Mini was now a Maxi.
The dash is wrapped with multiple layers of hard-wearing textiles that allow the colours of those beneath to show through. It’s easier to just look at the photos than try to describe it, but suffice to say, it works very well and allows for a bright and airy feel inside. The car’s extra width adds more than two centimetres of shoulder and elbow space, and there’s plenty of head room in the back.
Mini Countryman
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
