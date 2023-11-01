Miner First Quantum faces rocky road as Panama protesters dig in

President Laurentino Cortizo's decision to call the referendum followed days of protests by thousands of people over concerns the contract is too favorable to First Quantum, involved corruption, and that the mine is harmful to the environment.

The government is also promoting a bill in Congress to overrule the law enacting the contract and ban all future concessions. Panama's top court has also agreed to consider six lawsuits challenging the contract.

The mine, which accounts for approximately 5% of the country's GDP and supports more than 49,000 direct and indirect jobs, is Panama's second-largest revenue source after the Panama Canal. Panama should not be"sold for a few cents," said protester Adriana Linares."People on the street have a very clear objective, which is to strike down the approved contract."

A spokesperson for Canada's Global Affairs department, in an email to Reuters, said Canada has consistently advocated for a resolution that benefits all Panamanians and is monitoring the situation. The number of workers per shift has been reduced at the mine due to food shortages prompted by road blockades and protests, Michael Camacho, a leader of the mine's workers union told Reuters.

"The timing has been highly unfavorable," former Finance and Economy Minister Frank De Lima told Reuters, adding the scenario could be different if it was not for the upcoming election. Independent lawmaker Juan Diego Vasquez, who did not support the contract, told Reuters the ongoing demonstrations show"Panamanians have understood well the damage that having bad lawmakers can do," adding the protests will influence the outcome of next election.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Copper Miner First Quantum Has Lost Half of Its Value This WeekFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. is plunging again, bringing the total decline this week to more than 50% as uncertainty deepens over the future of its flagship copper mine in Panama.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: First Quantum responds to challenges against a key Panama lawThe company said 'unconstitutionality challenges' have been brought against Law 406, and currently two of them have been admitted to be heard by the Supreme ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: First Quantum responds to challenges against a key Panama lawExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Panama Government to Hold Referendum on Mining Deal with First QuantumPanama's government has promised to hold a referendum on whether to scrap a mining deal with First Quantum, following protests by citizens over environmental concerns and nationalist anger.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: First Quantum shares extend fall over Panama mine uncertaintyPanama President Laurentino Cortizo said on Sunday the country would hold a referendum to decide whether to scrap contract with First Quantum's local unit...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: First Quantum shares extend fall over Panama mine uncertaintyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕