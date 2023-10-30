That’s why there’s no surprise that often we stumble upon things and facts that aren’t familiar to us. Some are more curious than others, but all allow us to learn something new about the world around us.

So, do yourself a favor and scroll down to read through the most recent collection of mind-blowing facts from “Unbelievable facts” Facebook page. They are sure to impress you and will remind you how interesting life can be.

125 Intriguingly ‘Unbelievable Facts’ Perfect For Those Who Want To Learn Something (New Pics)Learn something new today by reading this list on the most unbelievable facts about the world. Read more ⮕

Factbox-Facts about Russia's republic of DagestanExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Factbox-Facts about Russia's republic of DagestanExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

99 Times Pet Halloween Costumes Did Not Disappoint (New Pics)Dressing up for Halloween is can be (and should be) fun, but if you are doing the same with your pet, there are some things to keep in mind. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair Delays Retirement to Play in Additional Games for CanadaChristine Sinclair, the all-time leading scorer in international soccer, has decided to postpone her retirement to play in additional games for the Canadian national team. Sinclair initially planned to retire after helping the team qualify for the Paris Olympics, but changed her mind when she learned about the opportunity to play more matches. She will participate in four exhibition matches, including games against Brazil in Montreal and Halifax. Sinclair's farewell tour will conclude with a match in her native British Columbia. Read more ⮕

Mind-Blowing Facts from Unbelievable Facts Facebook PageDiscover the most recent collection of mind-blowing facts from the 'Unbelievable facts' Facebook page that will impress and remind you of the interesting aspects of life. Read more ⮕