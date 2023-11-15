Millions of People Celebrate Kukur Tihar Festival to Worship Dogs

Dog lovers will be pleased to learn that their admiration for their four-legged companions is a notion that has permeated throughout centuries, with some cultures even dedicating entire celebrations in honor of man’s best friend. In fact, millions of people in the world have observed the Kukur Tihar festival this week, an annual Hindu festival originating from Nepal.

The celebration, which falls on the second day of the festival of Tihar – a five-day Hindu festival of Diwali – sees people worship adorable pooches to please Yama.Yama is the Hindu god of death and justice and has two dogs, Sharvara and Shyama, who are meant to track down those who are about to die and guard the path to Yama’s realm. Scholars have also argued that Yama’s furry loyal friends were meant to keep wicked men out of heave

