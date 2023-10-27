Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will

Miller made the comments as he announced new rules to curb fraud and"bad actors" in the international student program, following an investigation this summer into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters.

In his final months in the role, former immigration minister Sean Fraser raised concerns about the number of private colleges in strip malls and other venues that rely on international student tuition, but in some cases offer a meagre education in return.

Miller said Friday the international school program has created an ecosystem that is"rife with perverse incentives," and that is very lucrative for the institutions and for provinces that have underfunded their post-secondary schools, headtopics.com

Ontario in particular has"challenges" when it comes to the accreditation of post-secondary intuitions, but it is not the only one. Miller did not elaborate on what those challenges are. In the meantime, Miller announced new rules in the federal government's jurisdiction to address fraud and"bad actors" in the international student program.

The standards could include adequate access to housing, mental health services, and a lower ratio of international to Canadian students, Miller said, though the criteria hasn't been finalized. "Our goal here is to punish the bad actors to make sure that they are held accountable, and reward the good actors who provide adequate outcomes for the success of international students," the minister said. headtopics.com

The extra verification is a reaction to a scheme that dates back to 2017, which saw immigration agents issue fake acceptance letters to get international students into Canada.

Read more:

BurnabyNOW_News »

Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemesOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced new rules aimed at protecting international students from fraud, following an investigation this summer into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters. Read more ⮕

Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemesOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced new rules aimed at protecting international students from fraud, following an investigation this summer into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters. Read more ⮕

Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemesOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced new rules aimed at protecting international students from fraud, following an investigation this summer into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters. Read more ⮕

Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemesOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced new rules aimed at protecting international students from fraud, following an investigation this summer into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters. Read more ⮕

Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemesOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced new rules aimed at protecting international students from fraud, following an investigation this summer into more than 100 cases involving fake admission letters. Read more ⮕

Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemesOTTAWA — Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced new rules aimed at protecting international students from fraud, following an investigation this s Read more ⮕