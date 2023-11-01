Milk River emergency department temporarily closes indefinitely

During the closure, residents have to travel to Raymond, 60 kilometres away or Lethbridge which is 87 kilometres, for emergency care. Due to a lack of physician coverage, the Milk River Emergency Department will remain closed until further notice. Please call 911 if you have a medical emergency or Health Link at 811 for non-emergency health questions.Milk River only has a population of 814 but serves a 1,300 square kilometre area and is the closest emergency department for many towns near the U.S. border.

AHS says its working to address the doctor shortage in the town and said in a statement “We recognize the concern the temporary closure of the Milk River Health Centre Emergency Department (ED) may cause for community members and can assure them that Alberta Health Services is taking steps to ensure they have the support they need when they need it.”

Health officials don’t believe the closure will last beyond this week but didn’t provide a reopening date. The current and frequent closure of the emergency department has many residents fearing for their health in an emergency.

“There’s a lot of people who will not go to Raymond," Evans said. "So it’s like, if I’m in an emergency, I’m going to Lethbridge. That’s 45 minutes away. Stroke victims may not make it.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three monthsOTTAWA — The Canadian Dairy Commission says it’s delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three monthsThe Canadian Dairy Commission says it’s delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three monthsOTTAWA — The Canadian Dairy Commission says it’s delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

CP24: Planned hike to price of farmgate milk delayed by three monthsThe Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWS: Canadian Dairy Commission delays farmgate milk price hike by three monthsThe Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.

Source: CTVNews | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: Milk price hike delayed until May to combat grocery inflationCanadian Dairy Commission planned farmgate increase of 1.77% pushed back 3 months

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕