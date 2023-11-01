Milk price hike delayed until May to combat grocery inflation

Inflation is affecting Canadians and the entire dairy supply chain, from farmgate to consumers’ plates, said CDC chair Jennifer Hayes in a statement.The commission, a Crown corporation, reviews the price dairy farmers are paid for their milk every fall. Price adjustments normally come into effect the following February.

Ahead of the annual price announcement, the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers called for a pause in price increases to farmgate milk, saying the grocery industry is in an exceptional situation this year.

Sands cautioned though that a pause in farmgate milk prices doesn’t mean retail prices for dairy products couldn’t still rise in the meantime. Farmgate milk, which is used to make many products including milk, cheese and yogurt, is just one of the many different factors that goes into the prices charged to retailers by dairy processors, he said.

Like consumers, dairy farmers have also been feeling the pressures of inflation, the CDC said in a statement: “Despite stabilizing feed, fuel and fertilizer costs, producer gains were offset by higher interest rates.”

