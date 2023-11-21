Milan Lucic Allegedly Attempts to Choke Wife After Verbal Argument

A 911 call was made on Friday night alleging that Milan Lucic attempted to choke his wife, Brittany, after a verbal argument turned physical. Lucic's wife also claimed that he pulled her hair. Police noted redness on the victim's chest area. According to the police report, Lucic became angry when he couldn't find his cell phone and started yelling at his wife. He allegedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards. Officers found Lucic intoxicated when they arrived at the scene.

The Bruins announced that Lucic will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team





Boston Bruins Place Milan Lucic on Long-Term Injured ReserveThe Boston Bruins have placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured reserve and have recalled forward Oskar Steen from the AHL. Lucic, who is in his second stint with the Bruins, has recorded two assists in four games this season.

