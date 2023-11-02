MicroStrategy buys more Bitcoin in October

MicroStrategy has been bullish on the king coin for years. In fact, the company has added 6,067 Bitcoin to its portfolio for $167 million since July 2023—for much of this period, the crypto market was witnessing a harsh winter. The purchase stood at $27,531 per BTC during this period.BTC was trading at $35,350 at press time.its Bitcoin portfolio as a part of its Q3 2023 financial results. As per the results, its total revenues stood at $129.5 million, up 3% year-over-year.

Q3 results did not have a significant impact on the performance of MicroStrategy’s stock on Nasdaq. MSTR was trading at $426.28 at the time of writing.Bitcoin for the first time in 2020, buying $250 million worth of tokens. It is the largest public Bitcoin whale, with Tesla and Marathon Digital Holdings following closely behind.markedBlockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock also found that Bitcoin whales added 18,924 BTC worth $650 million to their portfolios in the last week of October.

In the last 7 days, Bitcoin 'whales have added 18,924 BTC to their portfolios. That's an impressive $650M at today's prices

