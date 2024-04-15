MHL Cup Final Series Begins in Prince Edward Island

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — The Maritime Junior Hockey League’s showcase event of the season kicks off in Prince Edward Island on April 20, 7 p.m.

With the Caps drawing over 2,300 fans against the Amherst Ramblers in their last Saturday night playoff game, another large gathering is expected, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online or in advance at the Credit Union Place box office. The Timberwolves, who have won eight playoff games in a row, eliminated the second-place West Kent Steamers 4-1 in the opening round, and swept the Edmundston Blizzard 4-0 in the division final.

