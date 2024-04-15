MGM Resorts Sues FTC to Block Data Security Probe

WASHINGTON - MGM Resorts International is suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to block a probe into the impact on data security of the dramatic hack that hobbled the casino operator last year.
The lawsuit also argued that, because FTC Commissioner Lina Khan was reportedly checking in to an MGM hotel when the hack knocked out its systems, she was personally involved in the matter and should recuse herself.The FTC declined to comment on the suit. MGM had said previously that regulators were examining the breach.
