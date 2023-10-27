Mexico president's ex-finance minister slams government energy policies

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's first finance minister has issued a stern verdict on his former boss's energy policies, describing them as harmful to the country, out-of-date and eroding investor confidence.

Lopez Obrador has rolled back a liberalization of the energy market since taking office in December 2018, arguing past governments rigged policy in favor of private interests, and has moved to strengthen the country's state-run energy giants.

"He's trying to destroy the very economic mechanism with which we could grow," Urzua said of energy policy in his first interview since backing the opposition against Lopez Obrador's party in next year's election."So many mistakes were made." headtopics.com

Instead of trying to revive state monopolies, Lopez Obrador could have benefited from private sector investment and know-how, boosting Mexico's electricity output from renewable sources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

A spokesperson for the 69-year-old president, who remains popular, did not respond to requests for comment. But Urzua said he found Lopez Obrador had changed as president, criticizing his 2018 decision to cancel a partly built $13 billion Mexico City airport, which rattled investors. headtopics.com

Still, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who Lopez Obrador wants to succeed him, has a big lead over Galvez in opinion polls. Presidents may only serve one term in Mexico.

