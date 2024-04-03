Mexico Increases Surveillance of U.S. Livestock Imports After Bird Flu Outbreak

Mexico's agriculture ministry is increasing surveillance and inspections of U.S. livestock imports after bird flu was found in dairy cattle. Avian influenza has been detected in dairy herds in five U.S.

states. The Mexico-United States Commission for Prevention of Foot-and-Mouth Disease and other Animal Exotic Diseases will take samples for lab analysis. Mexico's agriculture sanitation authority will also increase surveillance of cattle entering the country.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Extreme cold is killing millions of livestock animals in Mongolia, says Red CrossThis picture taken on February 22, 2024 shows a goat standing next to a traditional yurt tent amid extremely cold weather conditions in Bayanmunkh, in Mongolia's Khentii Province.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Thailand steps up border control of livestock after anthrax outbreak is reported in neighboring LaosBANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's government has ordered officials to closely monitor livestock along the border with Laos after more than 50 people were reported to...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Reuse of the deuce: Calgary company recycling clean water from cattle, hog manureLivestock Water Recycling sells technology that separates solids from liquid livestock manure, offering producers more control over re-using the nutrients in manure.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Gas prices soar ahead of Alberta gas tax, federal carbon tax increasesOn April 1, the Alberta gas tax and the federal carbon tax are scheduled to increase. On Tuesday, gas prices jumped in Edmonton and Calgary.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Shiba Inu increases 2.53%, becoming crypto favorite alongside digital A.I token O2TThe increasing popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB), alongside the innovative prowess of Option2Trade (O2T), marks a new chapter...

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Africa’s Biggest Wireless Carrier MTN Increases Fintech VolumesMTN Group Ltd. increased its fintech transaction volumes by a third in its latest financial year, as it closes a deal with Mastercard Inc. that values the business at $5.2 billion.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »