Mexican Government Blames Contractor for Maya Train Derailment

The Mexican government blamed a contractor for a loose railway fitting that caused a train car to derail on the Maya Train, a tourist rail route. President López Obrador considers the $20 billion railway as one of his signature building projects.

No one was injured in the mishap. Critics argue that the project is wasteful and harmful to the environment.

