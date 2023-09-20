Metro Vancouver Calls on Federal Government for Funding

Metro Vancouver ’s board is calling on the federal government to invest $3.3 billion in a new wastewater facility and over $200 million to back the construction of affordable housing over the next decade. The requests, made by board chair George Harvie before the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on Finance, comes as the federal government carries out consultation ahead of its 2023 budget.

Harvie said Metro Vancouver last went to the federal government this summer, seeking $250 million for its share of phase one of the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant project, the largest capital project in the region's history. “They kept saying come back at a different time,” Harvie said. “Three times we’ve been turned down.” “We’re really disappointed that the federal government hasn't provided funding towards the number one priority.” The Richmond project, pegged more than $10 billion, is currently in the design and construction phas





Read more: BURNABYNOW_NEWS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: More than half of B.C. businesses in survey reported cyberattacks in past yearCybercrime a growing problem in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

STOREYSPUB: UDI Calls For Review Of Metro Vancouver Over DCC HikesHoward is a Staff Writer based in Vancouver. He was formerly the Deputy Editor of 604 Now, and has written about the media industry for OneZero and international politics for WhoWhatWhy.

Source: storeyspub | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Housing minister calls for review of Metro Vancouver construction feesSean Fraser cites specific concerns about fees charged to market rental housing construction projects after Metro Vancouver voted to triple them.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Massive charcuterie board world record set in Metro VancouverCongrats!

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

VANMAG_COM: At Home With Vancouver Chef Angus An - Vancouver MagazineIncredible Lego, handmade furniture and sentimental menus highlight Maenam chef Angus An's living room. Read on for design details.

Source: vanmag_com | Read more »

VANMAG_COM: BREAKING: Vancouver Now Has 9 Michelin-Starred Restaurants - Vancouver MagazineIn our humble opinion, the Michelin Guide Vancouver Awards are only the […]

Source: vanmag_com | Read more »