Metro Vancouver Calls on Federal Government for Funding

Metro Vancouver ’s board is calling on the federal government to invest $3.3 billion in a new wastewater facility and over $200 million to back the construction of affordable housing over the next decade. The requests, made by board chair George Harvie before the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on Finance, comes as the federal government carries out consultation ahead of its 2023 budget.
Harvie said Metro Vancouver last went to the federal government this summer, seeking $250 million for its share of phase one of the Iona Island Wastewater Treatment Plant project, the largest capital project in the region's history. “They kept saying come back at a different time,” Harvie said. “Three times we’ve been turned down.” “We’re really disappointed that the federal government hasn't provided funding towards the number one priority.” The Richmond project, pegged more than $10 billion, is currently in the design and construction phas
