Metro Vancouver approves construction fees despite political 'hostage taking'

Metro Vancouver politicians have approved more than tripling construction fees for new housing units despite opposition from federal housing minister Sean Fraser and concern Fraser will withhold municipal subsidies.

Ahead of the vote, Fraser wrote to the board the fees were “at odds” with his so-called Housing Accelerator Fund as it could add to the final price of a new home. Fraser has already pulled $138 million to fund an acceleration of housing permits and new affordable housing projects in Surrey and Burnaby although his letter does not explicitly state that federal money will remain off the table now that the DCC rates have been approved.

At the board meeting, largely attended remotely by politicians, Vancouver city councillor Lisa Dominato initially proposed a one-year delay to the fee implementation, but this was rejected by the board of 40 directors in a weighted vote of 82-58. headtopics.com

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West led the most vocal charge against any changes to Metro Vancouver staff recommendations to proceed.“This idea, that we should go down this policy path because we’re being coerced …this doesn’t send a good message to the public as to how business is done,” said West.“Do directors think this discussion will go away in a year? No, we’ll be back to square one. This is an attack on the validity of DCCs, period.

West said Port Coquitlam has low municipal DCCs but housing prices are not any lower there than anywhere else in the region — an indication the market will set the price.“I don’t believe for one minute that delaying or scrapping this DCC will result in one iota of affordable housing being built,” said West. headtopics.com

"We have a lot of projects being paused or shelved in the City of Vancouver due to the economic conditions,” said Kirby-Yung, asserting the delay would “buy us some good will” with the federal government.“This feels a bit like politics to me,” said Woodward in opposition to any amendments to the recommended plan.

