Métis lawyer says truth should come out even if it hurts regarding Buffy Sainte-Marie's heritage | Day 6 | Live Radio

Métis lawyer and writer Jean Teillet, who wrote a report called Indigenous Identity Fraud for the University of Saskatchewan is one of the people CBC's The Fifth Estate spoke to during its investigation and she says the truth should come out even if it hurts.

Investigation Raises Doubts About Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous AncestryAn investigation by CBC's The Fifth Estate has raised questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's claims to Indigenous identity, including her birthplace and family history. Despite the revelations, the acting chief of Piapot First Nation says the community will continue to support her. Read more ⮕

