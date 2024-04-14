Metal Traders Prepare for Fireworks After LME Russia Ban

Metal Traders Get Ready for Fireworks After LME Russia Ban Vanke Says It’s Making Plans to Resolve Liquidity PressureEmerging Markets Battle Weak Currencies as Dollar Crushes PeersInside the Controversy That's Divided the Carbon Offsets MarketUS Regional Banks Dramatically Step Up Loans to Oil and GasBitcoin Rebounds From Slump Triggered by Iran’s Attack on IsraelChina Set to Keep Key Rate, Liquidity Steady to Cement RecoveryVulnerable Steel-State Democrats Press Biden to Stop Nippon...

Metal Traders LME Russia Ban Volatile Market

Metal Traders Brace for Dramatic Moves as London Metal Exchange Bans Russian SuppliesMetal traders are expecting significant price jumps in aluminum, copper, and nickel after the London Metal Exchange bans deliveries of Russian supplies produced after midnight on Friday. There are differing opinions on the broader impact, with some predicting higher prices due to the removal of a major producer from the market, while others are concerned about a potential flood of old Russian metal onto the LME.

Russian Metal Hit With Sanctions as US Blocks Deliveries to LME(Bloomberg) -- The US and UK imposed new restrictions on trading Russian aluminum, copper and nickel that will reverberate across global metal markets, in...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

