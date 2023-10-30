Meta introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWire(Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on Monday it will offer users in Europe a subscription plan to use Facebook and Instagram without advertisements to comply with the European Union regulations.

The monthly subscription plans will cost 9.99 euros ($10.58) for web users, while iOS and Android users will have to shell out 12.99 euros a month. The EU regulations threaten to curb Meta's ability to personalize ads for users without their consent and hurt its major revenue source.

Offering a choice between a free, ad-supported plan and an ad-free paid subscription might lead to users opting for the former, helping Meta comply with the regulations without affecting its ad business. headtopics.com

Meta was fined 390 million euros earlier this year by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner, and was told it cannot use the so-called"contract" as a legal basis to send users ads based on their online activity.

Meta introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in EuropeThe monthly subscription plans will cost 9.99 euros ($10.58) for web users, while iOS and Android users will have to shell out 12.99 euros a month. The EU ... Read more ⮕

Meta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeMeta Platforms Inc. will offer users in Europe ad-free access to Facebook and Instagram for a subscription fee. Read more ⮕

France’s Le Maire Says Europe Lacks Investment to Spur Growth(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire urged Europe to take action to boost growth after fresh data showed the bloc’s biggest economy, Germany, shrank in the third quarter. Read more ⮕

Europe’s Bond Bulls Pin Hopes on a Sharp Inflation SlowdownInvestors in Europe's bond market are hoping for a significant slowdown in inflation. Read more ⮕

Former Russian President Medvedev Criticizes Europe's Energy CooperationDmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, criticizes Europe's decision to walk away from energy cooperation, stating that it is frozen or pointless due to Europe's poor growth prospects. Read more ⮕

Former Russian President Medvedev Criticizes Europe's Energy CooperationDmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, criticizes Europe's decision to walk away from energy cooperation, stating that it is frozen or pointless due to Europe's poor growth prospects. Read more ⮕