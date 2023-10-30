Meta introduces ad-free plans for Instagram, Facebook in Europe

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms said on Monday it will offer users in Europe a subscription plan to use Facebook and Instagram without advertisements to comply with the European Union regulations.

The EU regulations threaten to curb Meta's ability to personalize ads for users without their consent and hurt its major revenue source. Meta was fined 390 million euros earlier this year by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner, and was told it cannot use the so-called "contract" as a legal basis to send users ads based on their online activity.Toronto Public Library dealing with cybersecurity 'incident' impacting some services

German-Israeli Shani Louk is confirmed dead, 3 weeks after Hamas captured her and paraded her through Gaza in her underwear Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to Matthew Perry, who died Saturday at 54 after an apparent drowning. Trudeau honored the Friends actor on X (formerly Twitter), calling his death "shocking and saddening." "I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau tweeted. headtopics.com

The late 'Friends' actor, who died unexpectedly on Saturday, stepped out with a pal at The Apple Pan in Los Angeles on Oct. 21Hannah McKay/File Photo/ReutersWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Study reveals the shocking factor that’s caused a dramatic shift in Earth’s tilt: ‘I’m concerned and surprised’Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims has created a bra with built-in nipples, and we’re totally here for it - see photosMichael Cohen once said he’d take a bullet for Donald Trump. headtopics.com

Meta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeMeta Platforms Inc. will offer users in Europe ad-free access to Facebook and Instagram for a subscription fee. Read more ⮕

Mind-Blowing Facts from Unbelievable Facts Facebook PageDiscover the most recent collection of mind-blowing facts from the 'Unbelievable facts' Facebook page that will impress and remind you of the interesting aspects of life. Read more ⮕

Online Predators Targeting Youth on Social MediaA retired police officer warns that online predators who target young people on social media are just as dangerous as those who prey on children in physical spaces. The warning comes after a 37-year-old man from Oregon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting three teenage girls from British Columbia. The man used social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to connect with the girls and coerce them into sending explicit images. The incident highlights the need for digital literacy education and awareness to protect young people from online predators. Read more ⮕

Online Predators Targeting Youth on Social MediaA retired police officer warns that online predators who target young people on social media are just as dangerous as those who prey on children in physical spaces. The warning comes after a 37-year-old man from Oregon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually exploiting three teenage girls from British Columbia. The man used social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to connect with the girls, coerce them into sending explicit images, and then used those images to threaten them. The incident highlights the need for digital literacy education and awareness to protect young people from online predators. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears Claims Her Memoir is the Highest Selling Celebrity Memoir in HistoryBritney Spears took to Instagram to announce that her memoir is the highest selling celebrity memoir ever. She also mentioned that a follow-up to her memoir is in the works. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Pickleball Companion Shares Sorrowful Account of His Ill HealthMatthew Perry's pickleball companion noticed warning signs of his ill health just hours before his passing. The woman who played pickleball with him observed that something was amiss. Billy Bush, cousin of President George W. Bush, revealed this on Instagram. Read more ⮕